Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis once again has perfectly illustrated the hypocrisy of today’s Democratic party. DeSantis was of course vilified by the corporate media for having the audacity to send Venezuelan immigrants here in the country illegally to the bastion of white, liberal America, Martha’s Vineyard.

Fifty of those immigrants showed up in Martha’s Vineyard and suddenly, it was a humanitarian crisis requiring activation of the National Guard and the immigrants movement to a former military base on Cape Cod within 48 hours. Couldn’t Barack Obama generously put them up in his mansion? He sure has enough room, doesn’t he?