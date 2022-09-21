...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Letter: DeSantis exposes Dems' hypocrisy on illegal immigration
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis once again has perfectly illustrated the hypocrisy of today’s Democratic party. DeSantis was of course vilified by the corporate media for having the audacity to send Venezuelan immigrants here in the country illegally to the bastion of white, liberal America, Martha’s Vineyard.
Fifty of those immigrants showed up in Martha’s Vineyard and suddenly, it was a humanitarian crisis requiring activation of the National Guard and the immigrants movement to a former military base on Cape Cod within 48 hours. Couldn’t Barack Obama generously put them up in his mansion? He sure has enough room, doesn’t he?
Martha’s Vineyard proudly displays signs saying, “We respect women. We value Black lives. We stand with our LGBTQ community. We stand with refugees and Indigenous people. All are welcome here. Hate has no business here.” Well, that didn’t age well, did it?
Fifty-three migrants die in the back of a box truck and the media and Democrats couldn’t care less. The border is wide open with thousands crossing every day, and over 2 million thus far in 2022. President Joe Biden does nothing, but rest assured, Vice President Kamala Harris says the border is secure.
Funny how liberal mayors like Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot and New York City's Eric Adams who have bragged that their cities are “sanctuary” cities no longer want these people in their cities.
Democrats never want to live with the consequences of their own actions and policies. They want to disarm you but refuse to disarm their own security. They tell you to give up your gas vehicles while they fly on private jets. They tell you about climate change yet buy mansions on the beach. They told us to stay home during COVID, but they still went to dinner parties and got their hair done.
In Joe Biden’s America, the FBI can raid Donald Trump’s home and seize the MyPillow guy's phone but not Hunter Biden or any of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates. Odd, isn’t it? But on the plus side, were still sending billions of taxpayer money to Ukraine because their border was invaded.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor's note: Numerous media outlets, including CNN as recently as July 20, have reported that Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018 by the U.S. Department of Justice for alleged tax violations and making a false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm.