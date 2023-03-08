...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger From Midday Through Early This
Evening...
Breezy and dry conditions are expected again today. North to
northwest winds will be gusty to 25 to 30 mph and relative
humidity values will drop to 25 to 35 percent across northeast
North Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will
lead to an increased fire danger risk from midday today through
early this evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Letter: Dominion lawsuit exposes Fox News' web of deceit
I, for one, became very optimistic about the fate of this democracy when Fox News executives were forced to testify under oath about how they misled their viewers about former President Trump’s lies of election fraud.
Dominion did the right thing in filing a lawsuit against Fox News in order to show Fox’s viewers that they have been fed a bunch of lies since Fox’s inception. The best way to curtail a defamer is to hit it in the pocket book.
People lost lives because of lies told Jeanine Pirro, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingram and Lou Dobbs. No matter how many judges received lifetime appointments because of then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel and Trump, a lot of them actually have integrity.
You have to give credit to a lot of Republicans, who cared more about this country than paying homage to a “wannabe dictator” like Trump. Just think had it been the other way around.
I have listened to lots of people who are influenced by Fox News, which knows how to mix 2% of the truth with 98% untruth. The network has spent years indoctrinating viewers with misleading narratives and Russian-like propaganda. Division, misinformation and outright lies have been Fox’s playbook.
Russia even used episodes of “The Tucker Carlson Show” to promote propaganda that its invasion of Ukraine was justified. These lies have been backed up by members of Congress like Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The “Tucker Carlson Show” is a hit in Russia.
Lots of Fox viewers were analyzed by think tanks to find out how they are manipulated into believing that conspiracy theories are actually true. To believe Democrats actually ran child sex rings and were pedophiles is a stretch, but some Fox viewers actually believed and acted on such outrageous accusations.
I’m sure Carlson’s day in court is coming for the impact his “replacement theory” lies had on the white supremacist who killed 10 people in Buffalo. Fox News knew the caliber of viewers it had, and to keep making money, it fed them whatever garbage they could stomach.
I pray that this propaganda machine is dismantled.