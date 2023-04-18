...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FROM MIDDAY
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
Westerly winds will increase to around 15 mph today, with gusts as
high as 25 mph. These breezy conditions, in tandem with
temperatures warming into the mid 70s and already dry fuels, will
lead to a period of elevated fire danger from midday through this
evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
Letter: Don't call someone who disagrees with you 'racist'
I would like to comment on Rod Phillips' diatribe in his letter titled, "Confederate monuments give license to continue racism," published in your April 8th edition.
With all due respect to his opinion, he is like the present day political climate, whipping up emotion in citizens and people to fit his own personal crusade and ideas of racism.
In the world today if you disagree with someone of a different race, culture, or sexual preference you are labeled a racist. The word is easily thrown around to fit someone's own emotional fragilities and, as Mr. Phillips put it, "darkest thoughts."
Mr. Phillips states these Confederate monuments "carry too much baggage." One only has to look inside oneself to find one's own baggage.