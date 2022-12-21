I practiced medicine in Elizabeth City for 40 years. I have seen lives shattered by illegal drugs. I have had two friends who had a son in his 20s die from an overdose. Each was found in a bathroom with a needle in his arm. I saw their parents’ pain.

The Pasquotank County Opioid Advisory Committee will soon advise the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners on how to spend the $2.5 million the county will be receiving over the next 18 years from the settlement with pharmaceutical companies. They have 12 potential interventions (abatement strategies) to choose from that were recently listed in a Daily Advance article.