I practiced medicine in Elizabeth City for 40 years. I have seen lives shattered by illegal drugs. I have had two friends who had a son in his 20s die from an overdose. Each was found in a bathroom with a needle in his arm. I saw their parents’ pain.
The Pasquotank County Opioid Advisory Committee will soon advise the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners on how to spend the $2.5 million the county will be receiving over the next 18 years from the settlement with pharmaceutical companies. They have 12 potential interventions (abatement strategies) to choose from that were recently listed in a Daily Advance article.
They are all good. I have no problem with any of them except, perhaps, the clean needle program.
But passing out Narcan is late in the game. Don’t misunderstand me: Narcan is fine; let’s have some on hand on every corner.
But to combat drugs, we need to intervene earlier. The answer is education and law enforcement.
We need a billboard on Ehringhaus Street that says: Drugs Kill. It also should list the main culprits: heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
We need more anti-crime cameras, more police who are paid a living wage, more sheriff’s deputies, more drug task forces, more drug arrests, more prosecutors and more and longer prison sentences.