The Daily Advance’s Aug. 20th edition included an article and photo of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center officials donating first-aid kits to the Police Athletic League’s football program. The hospital is to be commended for its thoughtful generosity, helping care for the youth of our community. The officers of our police department, who for years have volunteered with PAL, also deserve praise. Both have shown what community caring is all about.

he photograph showing the players standing along with their coaches, police officers and hospital personnel, was gratifying to see. In the picture, standing beside Deputy Chief of Police James Avens, was interim police Chief Phil Webster.