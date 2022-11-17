How did this country become less than a third world nation when it comes to elections? One week after the election, we still have races that are still being counted. How is that possible after the 2020 elections?

The now firmly “red” state of Florida, led by Ron DeSantis, the greatest governor in the country, is the third-most populated state. It can count 7.5 million votes in five hours, yet others can’t count 2 million in a week?