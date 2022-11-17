...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread sub-freezing temperatures
expected away from the immediate coast late Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Letter: Election outcome shows what happens when sheep vote
How did this country become less than a third world nation when it comes to elections? One week after the election, we still have races that are still being counted. How is that possible after the 2020 elections?
The now firmly “red” state of Florida, led by Ron DeSantis, the greatest governor in the country, is the third-most populated state. It can count 7.5 million votes in five hours, yet others can’t count 2 million in a week?
Two thirds of the country rightly think the U.S. is on the wrong path, yet many of them voted Democrat. One thing this election showed again is that if sheep could vote, they’d pick the guy who feeds them, even if it’s the same guy who will slaughter them later.
Here’s the difference between Republicans and Democrats: When our guy won, you made more money, your bank account and investments were at all-time highs, food was cheap and available, streets were safer, kids were better educated, borders were almost fully closed, and your biggest concern was a sarcastic tweet that the media told you to be angry at.
With Joe Biden in power, babies don’t have enough formula, millions of illegal immigrants are arriving at our border, gas and food prices are sky high and your bank accounts and investments are dwindling — all while he eats ice cream, dozes off in interviews, calls out dead people’s names and gets lost walking off stages after another incoherent speech. You think it can’t possibly get worse, but every day you wake up and realize that it is.
For all the Trump haters out there, what did you hate most. No wars? Middle East peace? Strong American economy? No inflation? Growing 401(k)s, stocks and bonds? Market profits? Low gas and energy prices? Secure oil reserves? Lower taxes? A strong dollar? Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un and Iran’s Ali Khamenei all on their best behavior and not invading foreign countries?