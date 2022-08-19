I don’t think that any reasonable person would fault a gym for having out-of-shape members. But if those out-of-shape members were to seek to impose on society standards of fitness which they themselves were unable to attain, there would rightly be objections.

We’re all guilty of hypocrisy to one degree or another, but chaos in the name of order, authoritarianism in the name of freedom, and lust for worldly power in the name of piety, far exceed the usual definitions of hypocrisy.