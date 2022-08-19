I don’t think that any reasonable person would fault a gym for having out-of-shape members. But if those out-of-shape members were to seek to impose on society standards of fitness which they themselves were unable to attain, there would rightly be objections.
We’re all guilty of hypocrisy to one degree or another, but chaos in the name of order, authoritarianism in the name of freedom, and lust for worldly power in the name of piety, far exceed the usual definitions of hypocrisy.
Having the option of pressing two for Español is not an existential threat to America, but this unholy trinity certainly is.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City
Whitman’s ‘Goodbye, My Fancy’ and creative imagination
A footnote in my literature books says that to Walt Whitman, “fancy” meant “creative imagination.” I think that adding “creative” adds the idea of usefulness and implies imagination which causes a change in matter. I think that our universe is the result of “creative” (divine) imagination. Ralph Waldo Emerson said that creating proves “a divine presence.”
Whitman’s poem “Goodbye, My Fancy” shows the speaker (Whitman) speaking to “creative imagination,” that is, to God. The speaker believes that he is dying, and he talks about the wonderful times he and God have had together.
“Long have we lived, loved, caressed together, slept and filtered together, become really blended into one.” The speaker decides that he and God will remain together and “go together to meet what happens.” God, he thinks, is opening the door (“undoing the mortal knob”) which normally separates mortality from immortality.
Whitman ends the poem joyfully: “Goodbye and hail, My Fancy.”