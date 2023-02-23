Congressional Budget Office Director Phillip Swagel came out with two staggering predictions last week. The first was the estimated government budget deficit will be $2 trillion per year from 2024 through 2033; thus the national debt will increase by another $20 trillion. The other was that Social Security will run out of money in 2032.

Why are we allowing Congress, the executive branch and the bureaucracy to financially ruin our country and our own financial security?