...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Excessive taxation with irresponsible representation
Congressional Budget Office Director Phillip Swagel came out with two staggering predictions last week. The first was the estimated government budget deficit will be $2 trillion per year from 2024 through 2033; thus the national debt will increase by another $20 trillion. The other was that Social Security will run out of money in 2032.
Why are we allowing Congress, the executive branch and the bureaucracy to financially ruin our country and our own financial security?
It must be clear by now that the federal government is failing and that more government and more spending is not the answer. It will just cause more failure.
Just recent history paints a bad picture. Government policies in the 1990s have led to the student debt crisis of today. It led to our manufacturing base moving abroad. It also led to the 2008 financial crisis.
Government reaction to 9/11 led to decades of war. It also led to more bloated government with the creation of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the eroding of our civil liberties through that department’s policies.
Even though the government spends billions every year on scientists like Anthony Fauci, they had no game plan for a pandemic. Masks and lockdowns were their only solutions. Our bureaucracy’s response to COVID was a complete failure.
Now we come to Social Security, the biggest of all government programs. We pay a separate tax just for this program and yet government is failing to manage it correctly. They are so incompetent they can’t see the need to make the necessary changes to preserve it.
There were three columns in Friday’s and Saturday’s editions of The Daily Advance discussing Social Security. They were about the problems, the need to make changes and possible solutions that are needed to the program. These columns were sensible, nonpartisan and prudent. Each column provided the reader with facts. I think each of the columnists’ ultimate goal was to find a solution so the elderly will have income in their retirement.
However, the opposite side has no solutions; nor do they want to hear about any possible suggestions to the impending calamity. As the progressives and government become even more intertwined they will deflect all reasonable ideas on any issue by distorting the facts, name-calling, using scare tactics or becoming hysterical — all in an attempt to control the narrative.
It seems they must protect big government at all cost. It appears they are scared that big government will be found to be the fraud that it is.
Star Parker gave a great example of how private savings would be better than the government’s Social Security program. And many would probably be amazed to know that Americans donated to charity almost $500 billion in 2021. That is about the same as the federal government spent on its 13 unique welfare programs. Just think how much Americans would donate if they did not have to pay so much in taxes.
The federal government is out of control. It should be obvious by now that we are much better stewards of our money than the government is.
The bottom line is our founding fathers fought to gain independence over taxation without representation. They would surely be disappointed with excessive taxation with irresponsible representation that we have today.