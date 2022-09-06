The late Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater had a way with words — sometimes the wrong way. “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue,” he stated in his 1964 Republican convention acceptance speech. The crowd roared, but across America, the response was more muted while viewers wondered, “Huh? Extremism’s OK? Is that what he said?”

Then came President Lyndon Johnson’s “Daisy Girl” presidential campaign ad that unfairly painted Goldwater as a war monger.