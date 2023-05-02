...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Facts, not fear-mongering needed on Social Security, Medicare
It is quite scary to hear President Biden and his comrade Democrats pontificate against so-called MAGA Republicans, claiming "they will cut your Social Security and Medicare."
He and all Democrats spout this talking point on every stage like it is their mantra without fully explaining what it encompasses. Including the phrase "MAGA" with these statements only increases the fear and scariness of these statements with the elderly and disabled.
Citizens who are not politically savvy blindly see these statements as taking something away from them that they are entitled to based on current law. I realize this is not a realistic way to think but there are citizens who take the president's and other Democrats' statements literally.
It would be great to have a non-biased expert conduct a seminar on this issue or have this newspaper address this in a factual way to educate the public on these inflaming statements intended to frighten people and entice them to vote in a certain way.