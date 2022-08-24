The U.S. Department of Justice and FBI invasion of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home should scare every American of all political persuasions. If they can do this to a former president, imagine what they can do to you. Too bad Trump didn’t just leave those documents at a computer repair shop.
Joe Biden and Merrick Garland have weaponized these two agencies against their political opponents, and they aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. What happened was unprecedented in American history. If they were really this concerned about “national security,” why did they wait over a year and a half?
Remember the people who haven’t been raided by the FBI? Hillary Clinton, who destroyed over 30 thousand emails; Hunter Biden; California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell for his relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy; and any pedophile associated with Jeffrey Epstein. See a pattern?
The January 6th circus was more of the same with zero witnesses or cross examination from the defense. Zero.
What the media and Democrats fear the most is the incredible power and influence Trump has within the Republican party and they hate it. Even before last Tuesday’s crushing defeat of Liz Cheney, 188 Trump-endorsed candidates have won primaries during his post presidency and 14 have lost. Trump has now ended three political dynasties: the Cheneys, Bushes and Clintons.
They will stop at nothing to destroy this man so that he never runs for office again. The truth is that they despise Trump because he is the biggest threat to their insatiable lust for power over the people. That is why millions of Americans still love this man.
The hogs from both political parties swill from the same trough. Trump tried to beat them so the deep swamp and the media have mounted a jihad against him. They don’t give a darn about you or your family or any of the “causes” they profess to care about like school security.
If they did, wouldn’t they hire 85,000 security people to guard every school in this country instead of 85,000 new IRS agents?
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: Despite speculation that the $80 billion included in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act for the IRS will be used to hire 87,000 new enforcement agents to audit taxpayers, a number of news outlets, including Time and FactCheck.Org, have reported that the agency will net roughly 20,000 to 30,000 more employees from the funding, primarily because some 50,000 IRS employees are on the verge of retirement. The IRS currently has roughly 78,000 employees, according to an Aug. 9 Time article.