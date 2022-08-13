The Deep State under Joe Biden is getting even deeper. Not only are government agencies, like the Environmental Protection Agency, getting more funds which means greater power, two extreme federal hiring sprees will possibly affect Americans in a negative way.

The first is the Safer America Plan which will hire 100,000 new police officers. After two years of calls by some Democrats to “defund the police,” we must be leery of this action by Democrats. What strings are attached to this money for the communities that receive it? Will these police departments have to follow certain criteria and federal mandates? Again, the federal government’s tentacles will be reaching into our communities.