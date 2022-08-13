The Deep State under Joe Biden is getting even deeper. Not only are government agencies, like the Environmental Protection Agency, getting more funds which means greater power, two extreme federal hiring sprees will possibly affect Americans in a negative way.
The first is the Safer America Plan which will hire 100,000 new police officers. After two years of calls by some Democrats to “defund the police,” we must be leery of this action by Democrats. What strings are attached to this money for the communities that receive it? Will these police departments have to follow certain criteria and federal mandates? Again, the federal government’s tentacles will be reaching into our communities.
Another hiring concern is the 87,000 new IRS agents. This will be doubling the size of the agency. As the bureaucracy grows, our rights and liberty will diminish.
These additional agents will probably be set on small businesses and the middle class. We will have our taxes scrutinized like never before.
The provision for the hiring of the new IRS agents is in the Inflation Reduction Act. For almost a year, Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona held up Biden’s Build Back Better Plan. Now, they have caved and decided to support this smaller, yet still exorbitant and reckless spending package.
It is funny that to persuade Manchin to go along with the bill, the Democrats had to pay for a natural gas pipeline in West Virginia. It’s pretty funny since Biden closed down construction of the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office.
As for Sinema, the Democrats had to remove a tax on carried interest which affects billionaires. This has been promoted by U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for years. But most of Sinema’s campaign donations come from those who benefit from using this financial tool.
Things done in Washington are not for the good of the nation. They are done for the power and the wealth they create for elites.
The time has come to start reining in the federal government and its spending. But the DC elites are putting their feet on the accelerator. They are driving us right off a financial cliff.
The reduction of the federal government must start now. Instead of expanding the IRS, we must be calling for its abolishment. The tax code is inequitable, full of loopholes and allows for too much congressional chicanery. We need a simpler more efficient tax system.
But more importantly, we must reduce federal government spending. The federal government is much more powerful today then ever before. It has become an entity the signers of our Constitution tried to prevent. It is one they would have feared.
Patrick Henry said, “The Constitution is not an instrument for the government to restrain the people, it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government — lest it come to dominate our lives and interests.”
Our federal government, in the last century, has made laws, grown the bureaucracy and undermined the people for its own sinful benefits.
If we do not reverse this government expansion our life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness will no longer be in our hands but it will be in theirs.