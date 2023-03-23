The U.S. Supreme Court has successfully been captured by ultra-right ideologues and turned into nothing more than a political arm of the Republican Party. Ed Meese and Robert Bork’s Federalist Society have taken over what once was a revered non-partisan branch of government.
The court’s majority pose as constitutionalists but are actually anti-constitutional. The have fixated on the 2nd Amendment phrase “right to keep and bear arms” while deleting the qualifying phrase “a well-regulated militia.” I’ve never even heard them so much as bring up the phrase. They are a fraud. They feel a person’s right to murder hundreds in seconds trumps our right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Every single one of them also lied about considering Roe v. Wade to be settled precedent, then overturned it at their very first opportunity.
The Preamble, and again in Article 1, section 8, of our Constitution mandates our government to “promote” and “provide for” the general welfare, but Republicans think anything done on that behalf is “socialism.”
The framers were egalitarians, and considered speech to be words, with each person having the same amount of speech. Yet this Federalist Society court has decreed that “corporations are persons” and “money equals speech,” which is ridiculous on its face, essentially saying that the more money you have the more speech you have. A corporation will only be a person when it can be drafted or executed.
This court majority is also subservient to money in every way. Citizens United allowed dark money to rule our politics, overruling the principle of one man, one vote. That was not an accident. Every vote for a Republican is complicit. Christ said “You cannot serve God and mammon (wealth).” We see who they serve.