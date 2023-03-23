The U.S. Supreme Court has successfully been captured by ultra-right ideologues and turned into nothing more than a political arm of the Republican Party. Ed Meese and Robert Bork’s Federalist Society have taken over what once was a revered non-partisan branch of government.

The court’s majority pose as constitutionalists but are actually anti-constitutional. The have fixated on the 2nd Amendment phrase “right to keep and bear arms” while deleting the qualifying phrase “a well-regulated militia.” I’ve never even heard them so much as bring up the phrase. They are a fraud. They feel a person’s right to murder hundreds in seconds trumps our right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

