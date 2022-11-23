I simply wish to share that I appreciate the beauty of our waterfront town. Elizabeth City boasts multiple waterfront parks, paths and drives in and through neighborhoods where anyone can enjoy the serenity the Pasquotank River has to offer in a safe and family friendly environment.
There are some cities and towns (not too far from us) where year-round access to the water is exclusive, shared only with those that can afford to pay for such access.
That cannot be said about my hometown of Elizabeth City! In Elizabeth City, anyone, no matter their color, creed or bank account, can sit by the banks of the Pasquotank River and enjoy a waterfront experience any time of the year. We are a blessed people who have free access to live, work and play in and around this exquisite piece of God’s creation we call our home.
Accolades to all people, past and present, who pursued ensuring inclusivity to the Pasquotank; you’re to be highly commended for doing fantastic work!
The next time you walk or ride by the Pasquotank, let me encourage you to take a moment and appreciate the beauty you see and experience. And please, thank God for this community that gave you the freedom for that moment. We are a blessed people in Elizabeth City.
VIRGINIA WASSERBERG
Elizabeth City
Independents who follow one party not independent
I guess that we can now add “independents” who are in lockstep with one political party or another to the list of things that aren’t what they seem these days.
As for the claim that the “idea that the Bible supports abortion is so ridiculous that it’s obviously meant to mock Christians,” ethnic cleansing such as that espoused in Deuteronomy 20:16-17 normally entails the killing of babies and/or pregnant women. Maybe mandatory abortion is ethically superior to voluntary abortion.
It’s intellectually dishonest to assert that there’s no reality beyond realism, or that this reality cannot be in any way a personal reality. But why can’t it be? That which transcends human personality also transcends human definitions of “personal” and “impersonal.”
But those who arrogantly claim to have a grasp of the ungraspable for political gain are — what’s the expression? — wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Perhaps they should humble themselves by embracing Christ’s overriding injunction in Luke 9:23: If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself....”