Looking through a gauzy fabric distorts what we see. So, too, does ideology alter the believer’s view of reality. A case in point is the Wall Street Journal’s editorial in these pages on July 28, “Bill will make U.S. firms less competitive.” The WSJ writers believe in an unfettered market, which filters their view of the CHIPS bill passed by Congress.
Semiconductor chips are essential in everything from cell phones to computers, from cars to rocket launchers. The CHIPS bill intends to re-establish in the United States semiconductor manufacturing that was driven overseas by free-marketeers’ unquestioning devotion to cost-cutting and shareholder profits.
Real events — a pandemic, supply-chain breakdowns, China’s encroachment in Southeast Asia, Putin’s war — slapped us awake to the perils of being cut off from chip suppliers. In response President Biden has pushed to again make chips in the U.S. Incentives for manufacturers will largely be grants of money and/or tax relief. Since the goal is to build factories here, grant money cannot be used to expand offshore plants or to buy back shares. Also, construction must be done by union workers, that is, by workers who have a voice in compensation and conditions in which they work.
However, seen through the WSJ’s free-market filter, this practical and realistic bill is heresy. Why? It doesn’t let the recipients of taxpayers’ money spend it anyway they want. It won’t let them cut costs by building overseas or by hiring the cheapest labor possible, not even undocumented workers treated as “contractors.”
The WSJ editorial concludes, “Industrial policy and the political allocation of capital invariably distort investment.” This religious-sounding decree distorts what the bill is about. The “investment” at stake is not the earnings of stockholders, but our nation’s well-being.
DON CLEMENT
Greenville
Shops must stop incentivizing catalytic converter thefts
If the chop shops would quit giving out money to the thieves who steal catalytic converters, there would be no demand.
It’s simple economics. God help the fool that tries to steal mine.