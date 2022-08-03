Looking through a gauzy fabric distorts what we see. So, too, does ideology alter the believer’s view of reality. A case in point is the Wall Street Journal’s editorial in these pages on July 28, “Bill will make U.S. firms less competitive.” The WSJ writers believe in an unfettered market, which filters their view of the CHIPS bill passed by Congress.

Semiconductor chips are essential in everything from cell phones to computers, from cars to rocket launchers. The CHIPS bill intends to re-establish in the United States semiconductor manufacturing that was driven overseas by free-marketeers’ unquestioning devotion to cost-cutting and shareholder profits.


