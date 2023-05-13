I’m writing in regards to Mr. Doug Gardner’s latest column in your May 6-8 edition. Let me start by pointing out that Mr. Gardner begins his op-ed piece by comparing the federal debt ceiling issue to a homeowner who has missed two mortgage payments.

I would like to know what two mortgage payments the U.S. government has missed. Perhaps a better analogy would be a mortgagee who would like to negotiate a lower interest rate to reduce his spending. You can’t do that if you default on your current mortgage.