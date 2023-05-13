I’m writing in regards to Mr. Doug Gardner’s latest column in your May 6-8 edition. Let me start by pointing out that Mr. Gardner begins his op-ed piece by comparing the federal debt ceiling issue to a homeowner who has missed two mortgage payments.
I would like to know what two mortgage payments the U.S. government has missed. Perhaps a better analogy would be a mortgagee who would like to negotiate a lower interest rate to reduce his spending. You can’t do that if you default on your current mortgage.
There are several inconvenient facts in play here: First and foremost, former President Trump and his allies increased the American debt by 25% during his four-year tenure. If my memory serves me correctly, the Democrats helped the Republicans pass clean debt ceilings all three times while the GOP was in control of Congress. And there is a video of the former president saying something to the effect that you don’t negotiate the debt ceiling. Where was all the fiscal concern then?
The second inconvenient fact: under President Biden’s two-year tenure the deficit has been paid down $1.7 trillion (yes, trillion with a “T”).
The third inconvenient truth is the debt ceiling is related to past approved expenditures (remember the 25%), not to a future budget.
Let’s examine one of Mr. Gardner’s debt-lowering proposals: temporarily “docking” Social Security payments, federal workers’ pay (I assume he means active and retired) and even the military (again I assume he means active and retired personnel). I don’t believe Mr. Gardner is that much younger than I am and I remember “docking” was a permanent loss of pay, a punishment for repeated offenses, for instance for being late or taking too long of a break. This is unlike when the government “shuts down” and pay is suspended until it “reopens,” at which time everyone receives their back pay. Docking means gone, forfeiture, bye bye.
I recall in a previous column Mr. Gardner strongly opposed the last cost-of-living increase for Social Security beneficiaries. I would ask, is Mr. Gardner refusing his Social Security COLA or donating it to charity, since he was so adamant that it wasn’t needed? I also recall in the past Mr. Gardner has touted the generous dividends he receives on his oil/gas and tobacco stock. Mr. Gardner should realize not everyone can afford to purchase stock and therefore receive no dividends to supplement their income.
What would this proposal mean for our community, a Coast Guard community, a community full of active and retired federal workers and Social Security recipients?
Perhaps The Daily Advance should conduct a survey on this matter. Ask people, how they would feel about having their pay “docked?” How long could they survive before their savings were wiped out, assuming of course they have any savings?
What about the people whose sole income is Social Security? How do they exist? Ask the Food Bank and other area charities how this proposal would impact them.