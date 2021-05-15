Robert N. Powell wrote a letter to the editor that was published in the Public Forum section of your newspaper on May 11 entitled “In negative encounters with police, don’t resist arrest.”
Mr. Powell wants you to think he is giving advice to “anyone” yet he mentions Andrew Brown Jr.’s killing at the end of his letter, dropping all pretext.
His racial bias is revealed quickly: “Don’t impregnate your girlfriend and immediately abandon her and the ensuing children.” “Teach them by word and example to love, work, study, save and educate themselves....”
In an article in The U.S. Sun published April 27, Andrew Brown’s cousin called him a “proud father,” noting that “Although he didn’t finish school, he pushed them (his children) to finish school. I believe a few of them were on the honor roll.”
In closing Mr. Powell stated, “If you want to live longer ... don’t buy, sell or use illegal drugs.” He also said, “I apologize to the family and friends of Andrew Brown Jr. if this letter sounds hateful,” before ending: “But the fact remains that had Mr. Brown not resisted arrest ... he would be alive today.”
Would he be? Yes, Mr. Powell, your letter does sound hateful. You have no facts. You only have unsolicited advice to a community that you know nothing about and postulations about events that reaffirm your racial biases.
Mr. Powell’s letter was published on the day Andrew Brown Jr.’s family was finally able to see more video of him being killed at the hands of police on April 21.
TREVOR HENDERSON
Elizabeth City