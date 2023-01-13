...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Goodwin NC leader on generating more clean energy
Hearty congratulations to state Rep. Ed Goodwin, an Edenton Republican and Air Force veteran, on his recent selection as one of four state legislators to receive a North Carolina 2022 Clean Energy Champion Award.
Rep. Goodwin received his award for sponsoring state legislation that would direct the N.C. Utilities Commission to study reforms to deliver greater market competition, customer choice, and ratepayer savings to North Carolinians than our current monopoly-controlled structure allows.
A total of 10 awards, co-sponsored by Conservatives for Clean Energy North Carolina and Chambers for Innovation & Clean Energy, were presented last month in Greensboro. Other awards went to federal lawmakers, local chambers of commerce, and companies working to advance clean energy investment, innovation, and opportunity across our state.
North Carolina has made tremendous strides in providing clean energy to businesses and consumers, but we have more to do. As the alarming Christmas Eve power blackouts showed, greater energy market competition and customer choice would benefit all electricity ratepayers. Rep. Goodwin’s study idea is timely.
The people of the Albemarle region should be proud to have a common-sense, pro-business conservative such as Rep. Goodwin helping to lead the way on clean energy for all of North Carolina.
CARSON BUTTS
Raleigh
Editor's note: The author is North Carolina state director for Conservatives for Clean Energy.