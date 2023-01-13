Hearty congratulations to state Rep. Ed Goodwin, an Edenton Republican and Air Force veteran, on his recent selection as one of four state legislators to receive a North Carolina 2022 Clean Energy Champion Award.

Rep. Goodwin received his award for sponsoring state legislation that would direct the N.C. Utilities Commission to study reforms to deliver greater market competition, customer choice, and ratepayer savings to North Carolinians than our current monopoly-controlled structure allows.