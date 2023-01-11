Congress’ approval rating is about 22%. In a Marist poll in October, 70% of Americans thought the country was going in the wrong direction. Last week, however, when 20 Republican congressional members tried to shake things up a little bit the media, including Fox News, brought the wrath down on them.
During the selection process for the Speaker of the House, 20 Republican House members took a stand against establishment Washington politics. They were able to hold up the process for almost a week. Were they just grandstanding or did they have legitimate reasons for voting the way they did?
It seems they had legitimate reasons. First, they wanted some of the rules former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi installed to increase her power and that of the majority leadership to be reversed. This would make the average member’s voice stronger. They accomplished that.
Secondly, they wanted to highlight how California Congressman Kevin McCarthy was groomed for this position. McCarthy was elected to Congress in 2007. Two years later he was promoted to the Republican leadership team. Over the last 15 years he has moved up the ladder and has been trained to take over the top spot. Who groomed him and for what purpose? The group of 20 accomplished exposing him as a Washington insider.
Quite possibly the most important reason the 20 held up the speakership selection was to chastise Congress for its runaway spending habits. They wanted to let the Republican leadership team know they will try and hold them accountable when it comes to spending. They got an agreement to balance the budget within 10 years. It’s something that they at least got it on the record.
Fiscal responsibility should be a top priority of any conservative speaker of the House. Since Pelosi became speaker for the first time in 2007 our national debt has skyrocketed from $9 trillion to more than $31 trillion. McCarthy was in Republican leadership for all but two years during that time so he deserves as much blame.
The group also proposed that the House of Representatives vote on term limits. In addition they wanted assurances that Republican leadership would support a border security plan and investigations of government agencies, allow at least 72 hours once a bill is released before a vote can take place, and not agree to increase the debt ceiling without spending cuts.
All of these proposals were agreed to by the Republican leadership. Everything these members were asking for was reasonable.
So at the end it looks like the 20 Republican representatives achieved many of their goals. Whether their leadership team will honor their agreement is yet to be seen.
Nevertheless, the media should have focused on the two main story lines here: the overspending of the federal government and the enormous power the House of Representatives’ leadership team has because of this spending.
It seems few in Congress have any concerns over our accelerating national debt. They have shown over the decades they are not worthy of our trust in financial matters. They are not only putting our nation’s financial security at risk but that of our personal hard earned wealth and that of our liberty as well.
Benjamin Franklin said, “When you run in debt, you give to another power over your liberty.”
That’s why it is about time to repeal the 16th Amendment which gives Congress the power to tax our income. This would be the first step of many to reduce the monies Congress has at its disposal.