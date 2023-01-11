Congress’ approval rating is about 22%. In a Marist poll in October, 70% of Americans thought the country was going in the wrong direction. Last week, however, when 20 Republican congressional members tried to shake things up a little bit the media, including Fox News, brought the wrath down on them.

During the selection process for the Speaker of the House, 20 Republican House members took a stand against establishment Washington politics. They were able to hold up the process for almost a week. Were they just grandstanding or did they have legitimate reasons for voting the way they did?