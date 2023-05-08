...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 2 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: GOP asking church to rule state, not be separate from it
An Arizona state legislator who recently apologized for hiding Bibles at the state capitol said in her defense, “The Christian Bible gets used like a weapon around this place.” So one day she placed one of the lounge Bibles under a couch cushion.
The exposed "terrorist" had a sense of humor, though. She tried to cool off Republican evangelical ardor by placing another one of the Bibles in the refrigerator.
But consider this: Republicans may be doing their fair share of terrorizing as well.
The Bible is a history book and is not solely concerned about sexual morality, church attendance, and Republican politics. Republicans are essentially ripping pages out of the Bible by limiting its reach to their own partisan denominational concerns. And they are asking for church to rule over state, not just to separate from it.