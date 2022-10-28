I am writing in reference to the Pasquotank Republican Party’s censure of Commissioner Barry Overman. It is amazing to me that he still has any support left in our county from Republicans or Democrats.

My father, the late Pasquotank Commissioner Frankie Meads, always believed Commissioner Overman was the one commissioner that could never be trusted when it came time to vote on any issue. In fact, my father had more trust in the majority of the Democrats on the Board of Commissioners. He always knew where they stood on issues.