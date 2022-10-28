...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: GOP censured Overman for not representing his party
I am writing in reference to the Pasquotank Republican Party’s censure of Commissioner Barry Overman. It is amazing to me that he still has any support left in our county from Republicans or Democrats.
My father, the late Pasquotank Commissioner Frankie Meads, always believed Commissioner Overman was the one commissioner that could never be trusted when it came time to vote on any issue. In fact, my father had more trust in the majority of the Democrats on the Board of Commissioners. He always knew where they stood on issues.
Many times if Commissioner Overman would tell my father he was for the issue, he would usually vote against it later. I still remember my father’s voice on the phone discussing Commissioner Overman: “He may sing for the congregation on Sunday, but he does not sing for the taxpayers when it’s voting time.”
Since elected, Commissioner Overman has been much like a shirt in a washing machine. Back and forth, never taking sides, thus avoiding all the dirt. In today’s political world the last person any party needs is a “nice guy” that never picks a side. And anyone that has ever meet Mr. Overman will tell you he is a nice guy.
However, Commissioner Overman was not censured because he is nice. He was censured for not representing his party. If you are going to be a good candidate for any party, you better be ready for the dirt.
My father loved to argue his beliefs and views in politics. And when someone wrote a negative story about him, he wore it like a badge of honor. He always believed getting your name in the paper was free publicity, even if it’s negative.
If the Republican Party is looking for another candidate to censure, maybe they should take a look at their former city mayoral candidate. With our city officials headed in the wrong direction, her splitting of the vote in the city’s May election did not help either political party. And it is certainly looking like her campaign did not help Elizabeth City taxpayers.
ANTHONY MEADS
Weeksville
Editor’s note: The author is the son of the late Republican Pasquotank County commissioner Frankie Meads and the brother of current GOP Pasquotank Commissioner Jonathan Meads.