...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: GOP criticism notwithstanding, Bidenomics is working
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., recently emailed constituents asking their opinion of “Bidenomics.” No matter how people respond, he and fellow Republicans, taking their cue from Donald Trump, will claim the economy has never been worse. (Trump, of course, has never had a love affair with facts or truth.)
Republicans plan to campaign on the economy. Sadly for them, the economy under President Biden is doing pretty well, particularly when compared to when Trump left office. Under Biden over 13 million new jobs have come on line. Unemployment is historically low. Inflation is cooling. Growth is better than expected. Consumer spending is solid. Wages are rising. The stock market is bullish. Banks no longer predict impending recession. Job demand is strong, particularly in areas affected by Biden’s infrastructure investments, which were opposed by Republicans, even though red states benefit more than blue.