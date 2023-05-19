...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: GOP has no right to restrict women's healthcare
When did it become the role of the state or the federal government to control a woman’s body? Health care for a woman should only involve two people, the woman and her medical professional.
If you are opposed to abortions, do not have one. No one has the right to impose their beliefs on another person.
In his recent veto of North Carolina’s attempt to impose abortion restrictions on women, Governor Roy Cooper is absolutely correct: no group of legislators has the right to impose restrictions on women’s health.
North Carolina’s current Republican majority is taking North Carolina back 50 years. They have worked to deny health care, they are working to destroy public education, they are attacking LGBTQ children, and they are denying North Carolina’s citizens the right to vote, and the list goes on.
It is past time to vote these out-of-step Republicans out of office.
ALBERT DELGARBINO
Shiloh
Editor’s note: Since receipt of this letter both chambers of the Republican-led General Assembly have overridden Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill banning abortions in most cases after 12 weeks, allowing the legislation to become law.