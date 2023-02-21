Republicans are running a massive flip-flam operation. They keep a gullible citizenry in a state of frenzied chaos with a fake agenda while they implement the only issue of real importance to them — preventing Congress from addressing America’s massive wealth gap.

Republicans stir up the public pot demanding information about gender treatments at hospitals and critical race theory curricula in the schools. They feign super-interest in elections irregularities, Ukraine expenditures, and spy balloons. Having a marginal interest in gun control and abortion, they fan those flames into monstrous conflagrations as if resolution of them were the only thing important in life.