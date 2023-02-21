...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from late morning to early evening on Tuesday. These
breezy and warm conditions will result in low humidity values and
drying fuels, such as leaves and tree litter. Increased fire
danger is expected across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Letter: GOP pushes fake agenda to distract from wealth gap
Republicans are running a massive flip-flam operation. They keep a gullible citizenry in a state of frenzied chaos with a fake agenda while they implement the only issue of real importance to them — preventing Congress from addressing America’s massive wealth gap.
Republicans stir up the public pot demanding information about gender treatments at hospitals and critical race theory curricula in the schools. They feign super-interest in elections irregularities, Ukraine expenditures, and spy balloons. Having a marginal interest in gun control and abortion, they fan those flames into monstrous conflagrations as if resolution of them were the only thing important in life.
They launch investigations of the Justice Department and FBI. They shed alligator tears over Hunter Biden’s business dealings and laptop. They dress-down the whole Afghanistan withdrawal process and bemoan the China COVID connection.
Republicans act like screeching monkeys swinging from branch-to-branch warning all in their path that “the Democrats are coming, the Democrats are coming.” And a fine paycheck they earn for their award-level performances —gold toilets to sit down on forever.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Biden SOTU speech both oratorical, political success
President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech was a great oratorical performance. It had startling transformations of tone, pitch and volume worthy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The speech had thematic unity and hypnotic repetitions.
It was mostly a campaign speech, rather than a report on the condition of our union. I think that most State of the Union addresses are really campaign speeches.
The president was perfectly in tune with the audience, while masterfully manipulating it.