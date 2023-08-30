...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected due to the combination of a cold front
and Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Letter: GOP too busy making life harder to pass fair budget
No budget? No problem for the Republican supermajorities in the North Carolina Legislature.
The Republicans are too busy denying life-saving health care for women, destroying public education, gerrymandering to make it harder for citizens to vote, delaying Medicaid for the tens of thousands of North Carolinians and providing massive tax cuts for the wealthy to be bothered with passing a fair budget for North Carolina.