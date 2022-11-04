A Republican wave is coming on Election Day. Governorships in Democrat-stalwart states such as New York, Michigan and Oregon are possible Republican wins. The U.S, House of Representatives will have a large conservative majority. And Republicans may have as many as 54 or 55 members of the U.S. Senate.
Democrats should not fear this conservative wave. Although I am sure the hysterical leftist media will make it sound like the world is falling apart and democracy has come to an end, just the opposite will have occurred.
This Republican victory will hopefully be the start we need to rekindling the spirit of our country. As conservatives, we should not celebrate too much. This election victory will help right the paths of the states who elect new conservative governors. But for the country as a whole, we have much work to do. This small victory will only stop some to the madness the left is trying to perpetrate on our nation.
We must realize this is a continuous battle for the soul of our nation. The left will not give up because of one election cycle.
Republicans campaigned on the issues of crime, high gas prices and inflation. But our core values and founding principles were very much on the ballot in this election — as they will be in the next.
Anyone who questions conservatism or wants to learn more about our founding principles should take free online courses at Hillsdale College. I personally recommend reading “Tempest at Dawn” by James D. Best. This is a very enjoyable historical fiction book about the Constitutional Convention of 1787. Then follow that up with a non-fiction book on the same topic. “Decision in Philadelphia” by Christopher and James Collier or “The Summer of 1787” by David O. Stewart are good choices.
It is important to educate yourself because the battle will carry on. The next presidential election is only a few short years away. It is hard to believe but that election will be the most contentious ever.
Our liberty is at risk. Thomas Jefferson said, “The issue today is the same as it has been throughout all history, whether man shall be allowed to govern himself or be ruled by a small elite.”
That small elite exists today. It includes members of both political parties, the bureaucracy, the media and possibly outside forces. They use the big government tentacles to drive and control the narrative. These elites are the adversaries of liberty loving people.