A Republican wave is coming on Election Day. Governorships in Democrat-stalwart states such as New York, Michigan and Oregon are possible Republican wins. The U.S, House of Representatives will have a large conservative majority. And Republicans may have as many as 54 or 55 members of the U.S. Senate.

Democrats should not fear this conservative wave. Although I am sure the hysterical leftist media will make it sound like the world is falling apart and democracy has come to an end, just the opposite will have occurred.