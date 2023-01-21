It looks like Donald Trump, the de facto leader of the Republican party, has passed on some bad habits to his fellow party members. The first habit he passed on is the lying habit. Herschel Walker, the failed Georgia U.S. Senate candidate, and George Santos, the successful New York congressional candidate, are examples of his influence. Walker wasn’t as successful as Santos, who named former President Trump as a source of inspiration for him.
Mr. Trump’s creation of the “Big Lie” of voter fraud in the 2020 election will go down in history. It will be as big a moment in history as President George Washington’s not lying about cutting down the cherry tree. That happened back in the good old days — of honesty and integrity.
The former president’s refusal to concede defeat and agree to a peaceful transfer of power after losing the 2020 election created a spirit of rebellion seen not only during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection but also recently, when a small group of Republicans held up the selection of the Speaker of the House. A handful of rebels stood against the majority of their party and held up the country’s important business. I thought as it was unfolding, “Oh, no; not again. Same building, same room, same people, holding up another congressional process.”
Another of your contributors recently mentioned that former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, discussing the history of the speaker selection process, noted that it took nine ballots in 1923 and 133 ballots over two months back in 1855 to elect a speaker.
To me, that’s like comparing the horse and buggy to a 2023 Cadillac. They are both transportation but only one of them is able to keep pace with our contemporary traffic.
The amount of time it took to elect Congressman Kevin McCarthy speaker is troubling. If there’s this much division within his own party, what kind of bipartisan cooperation can the people of the U.S. expect to get on important issues affecting their lives?
We need prayer but not from the Republicans or Democrats. We need prayer from those who believe that we should be one nation indivisible under God, with a common desire to preserve our democracy.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City
King was right: Hate can’t end hate; only love can
I wanted to share this quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with your readers: “Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”