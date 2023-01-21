It looks like Donald Trump, the de facto leader of the Republican party, has passed on some bad habits to his fellow party members. The first habit he passed on is the lying habit. Herschel Walker, the failed Georgia U.S. Senate candidate, and George Santos, the successful New York congressional candidate, are examples of his influence. Walker wasn’t as successful as Santos, who named former President Trump as a source of inspiration for him.

Mr. Trump’s creation of the “Big Lie” of voter fraud in the 2020 election will go down in history. It will be as big a moment in history as President George Washington’s not lying about cutting down the cherry tree. That happened back in the good old days — of honesty and integrity.