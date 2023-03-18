In response to Doug Gardner’s recent column, in 2021 no Republican voted for $350 billion to fund local police. By 1939 America’s active duty military ranked 18th in the world (behind Portugal’s). Back then, the America First crowd woke up on Dec. 7, 1941. Isolationism doesn’t work.

Another Republican failure has proven to be supply-side economics. Between 2017 and 2020 the national debt rose by 25%. In 2019, 40% of the average farm income was direct federal payments. Is this socialism?