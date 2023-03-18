...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt this morning, becoming north
late morning and rough waters. Winds becoming north 15 to 25 kt
tonight.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: GOP's isolationism, supply-side economics don't work
In response to Doug Gardner’s recent column, in 2021 no Republican voted for $350 billion to fund local police. By 1939 America’s active duty military ranked 18th in the world (behind Portugal’s). Back then, the America First crowd woke up on Dec. 7, 1941. Isolationism doesn’t work.
Another Republican failure has proven to be supply-side economics. Between 2017 and 2020 the national debt rose by 25%. In 2019, 40% of the average farm income was direct federal payments. Is this socialism?
We currently have 3.5 million fewer legal immigrants than our prior trend. I bet some small business owners would love to have more workers.
Wake up Elizabeth City to your wonderful, inclusive society. It’s out there.
VERNE WEIDMAN
West Chester, Pa.
Politicization of courts did not end well for England
North Carolina Republicans are following in the footsteps of Charles II, who upended England’s non-partisan judicial system by appointing monarchist party hacks to the bench and loading juries with partisans as well.
North Carolina has politicized its state courts by being the first in the nation to institute partisan labels for all judicial candidates, while at the same time not allowing recall of judges and ending public funding of judicial elections. This is a recipe for disaster for democracy, just as it was in England.
Judges in America are supposed to be the profession devoted to truth-finding, not agenda-promoting.