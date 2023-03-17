...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: Greene's 'divorce' idea would destroy our country
America is an attractive country not only because of its looks, both natural and manmade, but because of its democratic government.
For decades people, some in desperation, have come across the seas to America seeking freedom and better living conditions. The attraction is evidenced by the number of people at our southern border today.
Economic problems are global and we have our share. Inflation is a problem but a lot of Americans still find themselves able to go to the supermarket and gas pumps on a regular basis. The Bible says in Matthew 26:11 that “the poor you will always have with you.” So thank God for government-funded programs like the Economic Improvement Council that help those at and below the poverty level. Also, thank God for Medicaid and food pantries. We are indeed a blessed country.
As blessed as we are, though, America the Beautiful is beginning to show a decline unlike the human body, and it’s not due to passing years. There is a menace to the United States remaining united. There’s a mindset within the Republican Party to divide or “divorce” the nation.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, thinks we should divide into “red” and “blue” states. That sounds like a “The South Shall Rise Again” speech or a step toward civil war but this time with a different winner. If this is her party’s idea of making America great again then we are headed for trouble.
China, Russia and Iran are watching America slowly implode as our democracy erodes under the weight of political division. The sooner we realize that we maintain our freedom by standing on the foundation of democracy, the better. Any carpenter knows that when the foundation crumbles, the house falls and everybody in the house suffers. Whatever the motive for dividing the nation may be, it’s not worth the consequences.
Because of the diverse cultures and ethnic groups assimilated in our great nation, we are often called the “melting pot.” We need to take a united position against lying, fake news videos that try to make a day of violence look like a normal day at the Capitol, and against the racism that is trivializing Black history. Black history is American history.
We don’t want to be the melting pot that becomes a pot simmering and eventually reaching the boiling point of civil war. The Bible lets us know in Matthew 12:25 that a house divided against itself shall not stand. Divorcing the nation is a bad idea.