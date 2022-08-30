State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, has failed the citizens of Currituck County for the second year in a row with his inability to secure budget money for critical needs in the county.
Currituck officials have time and time again met with state representatives asking for funding to alleviate overcrowding at schools, help with adding additional buses and bus drivers, and completing much-needed repairs to aging schools.
These requests have been repeatedly ignored. Rep. Hanig has shown time and time again that he is just a typical Raleigh politician who wants to advance his own career at the expense of those he serves.
As students return to school this week, many children as young as 5 will face spending hours each day on buses. This could have easily been alleviated in one of the last two state budgets.
Other counties got their needs met. Camden County, for example, got $10 million for school construction. Chowan County got $10 million for school construction as well. Chowan also received an addition $6.1 million to buy a historic house and Dare County received $35 million to build affordable housing.
When the children of Currituck come home exhausted from long bus rides this week, remember that your elected representative could have provided money for additional buses and bus drivers but chose instead to blatantly ignore our needs.
C. DORSEY HARRIS
Currituck
Editor’s note: The author is chairman of the Currituck County Democratic Party. Bobby Hanig, who was sworn in on Monday, is now a state senator representing the 1st Senate District.