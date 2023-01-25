Cloudy this morning then becoming windy with rain developing this afternoon. High 64F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Here's prediction on US debt: It will go up a lot
Will the U.S. government function when our national debt is six times what it is now? Before you answer, you might want to explain whether is is functioning now, when the national debt is six times what it was only 22 years and one month ago. That fact, if it is a fact, was printed on the front page of The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22.
I predict that the national debt will soon be six times larger than it is now and that most Americans will believe that their lives are pretty good. There seems to be something wrong with the idea that the word "debt' means the same, all the time.
Also, I predict that I will never know whether my prediction comes true or not, since I am now 86, but who knows what the future may bring? Onward and upward.