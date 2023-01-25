Will the U.S. government function when our national debt is six times what it is now? Before you answer, you might want to explain whether is is functioning now, when the national debt is six times what it was only 22 years and one month ago. That fact, if it is a fact, was printed on the front page of The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22.

I predict that the national debt will soon be six times larger than it is now and that most Americans will believe that their lives are pretty good. There seems to be something wrong with the idea that the word "debt' means the same, all the time.