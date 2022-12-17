...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Hiring Steinburg wrong; council should end contract
I am in total agreement with the letters from David Wilson and Mary Fischman, who assert that Bob Steinburg is a poor choice for a lobbyist for Elizabeth City. His gun totin’ alt-right, kiss-up-to-Donald-Trump political ads were revolting. Voters dumped him just as they did Trump.
Mr. Wilson is correct when he says Steinburg thought he could sail right on in the state Senate by riding Donald Trump’s coattails. But voters no longer buy into the mindless MAGA behavior.
Ms. Fischman says his response to her, when she contacted him objecting to his insistence on a recount of the 2020 presidential election, was to ask her if she hates all men or was she ever jilted? This seems like a typical response from him; it’s certainly not something we need more of in Elizabeth City.
On the occasion when I addressed him over an anemic response to an issue, he responded that we should pray about it. Horse hockey! This is the same man who “persuaded” Currituck County to pay his company $50,000 to sponsor a basketball tournament he was trying to promote in Asheville. It smelled bad then and it smells bad now.
Elizabeth City does not need an association of any kind with this man. City Council should have held a hearing on the idea of hiring someone to represent us. They would have learned what we think of Steinburg and what we think about our city’s financial position.
We are in financial straits and our audits are not being done timely. According to newspaper reports, the state treasurer is “not optimistic” that we can fix our financial problems. This is not the time to hire a lobbyist.
City Council needs to cancel his contract right now, or face the wrath of voters when they try to run again.
ANN HAGGARD
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Elizabeth City City Council did try to seek other applicants to be the city’s lobbyist. Councilors set a Nov. 23 deadline for submission of proposals from lobbying firms and Steinburg’s firm, WolfeStein, LLC, was the only one that submitted one.