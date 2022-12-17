I am in total agreement with the letters from David Wilson and Mary Fischman, who assert that Bob Steinburg is a poor choice for a lobbyist for Elizabeth City. His gun totin’ alt-right, kiss-up-to-Donald-Trump political ads were revolting. Voters dumped him just as they did Trump.

Mr. Wilson is correct when he says Steinburg thought he could sail right on in the state Senate by riding Donald Trump’s coattails. But voters no longer buy into the mindless MAGA behavior.