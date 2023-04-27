...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Homelessness: What we're not talking about
I have lived here two years. I came from Chesapeake, Virginia, where I created a boots-on-the-ground nonprofit.
I was told by several that down here there are no homeless. But a simple drive around the city, I see many men, and some women, who are homeless. I met a young couple last May, they were living in a hotel, day to day.
Where are the resources? I searched here on The Daily Advance website and found the last article about homelessness dating back to 2021. Wow. Seriously.
Then I read that a shelter closed due to lack of funding. There are vacant buildings all over Elizabeth City that could be changed into shelters/assistance centers/food service facilities and even for medical triage.
I retrained the people of Hampton Roads that the homeless are not homeless because they ran out of money. They are homeless because they ran out of relationships. The first thing I do is offer a handshake, look them in the eye and ask, “What is your name?” Then I introduce myself.
I know many think that the homeless are an annoyance. But I know that this beautiful city could do better and there are people out there willing to help. Homeless are not just outside, they are in motels, and couch surfing from place to place.
How can we talk about what we are not talking about? I’m not blind. I see them. You see them too. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.