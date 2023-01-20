Thanks to the conservatives known as the “Patriot 20,” new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be held to an “America First” standard. The 20 original holdouts took on the establishment and fought for limited government, accountability and America First values. This was a huge conservative victory. The first vote was to repeal the funding for Biden’s new IRS agents. Every Democrat voted “no.” That tells you all you need to know.

Biggest Republican disappointment Dan Crenshaw, a congressman from Texas, even went so far as to call these 20 patriots “terrorists.” Well, I guess Dan will now have to negotiate with these terrorists who unimaginably want to end the reckless spending, earmarks and pet projects; reduce government overreach; and nix lobbyists’ role in the long-established practice of helping people of meager means become rich beyond their wildest dreams — simply by becoming a politician. See Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and far too many others to mention.