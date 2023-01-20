Thanks to the conservatives known as the “Patriot 20,” new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be held to an “America First” standard. The 20 original holdouts took on the establishment and fought for limited government, accountability and America First values. This was a huge conservative victory. The first vote was to repeal the funding for Biden’s new IRS agents. Every Democrat voted “no.” That tells you all you need to know.
Biggest Republican disappointment Dan Crenshaw, a congressman from Texas, even went so far as to call these 20 patriots “terrorists.” Well, I guess Dan will now have to negotiate with these terrorists who unimaginably want to end the reckless spending, earmarks and pet projects; reduce government overreach; and nix lobbyists’ role in the long-established practice of helping people of meager means become rich beyond their wildest dreams — simply by becoming a politician. See Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and far too many others to mention.
Now we know that once again, as Democrats always do, they’ve accused Republicans of everything they themselves are guilty of. After calling the classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home a crime unlike any other, we now find out that Biden also had classified documents in his possession, even though unlike Trump, he did not have authority to declassify them.
The first batch of documents was discovered just days before the mid-term elections, but the public didn’t learn of this until just last week. How is it that Biden’s personal attorneys can sift through a former vice president’s stack of classified documents and there is not a peep from the FBI or the Department of Justice? No raid on Biden’s homes with pictures of the documents on the floor just like with Trump. No going through Jill Biden’s underwear draw like they did with Melania Trump.
And now reports indicate that Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored. What could possibly go wrong with that? Whether its Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden, seems like liberal privilege at its finest, but what else is new?
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: A number of media outlets, including USA TODAY and PolitiFact, have fact-checked the claim that as vice president Joe Biden didn’t have the authority to declassify documents and found it to be false. Under an executive order signed by then President Obama in 2009, the vice president is “included in a list of ‘original classification authorities,’ meaning Biden had the power to declassify anything he classified,” USA TODAY reported, citing Kel McClanahan, executive director of National Security Counselors, a public-interest law firm. Because neither former President Trump nor current President Biden ended the executive order, it’s still in effect.