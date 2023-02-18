This is how it all happened: During a run on a June day in 1984 while living in Lincoln, Nebraska, I noticed a cat across the street and began talking to it. Suddenly, my right foot slipped off the side of the sidewalk, which turned out to have a 5-inch dropoff.

I had what first appeared to be a sprain. Somehow, I was able to hobble the half-mile home. When my wife saw what had happened, she said, “You’re going to the hospital!”