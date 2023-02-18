...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: How I saw a cat, broke a leg and ran a marathon
This is how it all happened: During a run on a June day in 1984 while living in Lincoln, Nebraska, I noticed a cat across the street and began talking to it. Suddenly, my right foot slipped off the side of the sidewalk, which turned out to have a 5-inch dropoff.
I had what first appeared to be a sprain. Somehow, I was able to hobble the half-mile home. When my wife saw what had happened, she said, “You’re going to the hospital!”
I protested that it was only a sprain, that I had had them before. It was no big deal, I told her. I would just wrap it with an ice bandage, and we could still go out to eat as we had planned. She relented and off we went to the restaurant.
All was going well. I had some discomfort, but it was no big deal. When I stood up to leave the restaurant, however, the moment of truth arrived. My wife took one look at my face and said, “That’s it, this time you’re going to the hospital!”
The nurse in the emergency room asked what happened. I told her I sprained my ankle. She took a look and said, “A sprain, huh.” Her voice wasn’t very reassuring. X-rays were next. When the doctor came in and put the X-ray up to the light, he said, “Yep, it’s broken.”
I continued protesting that it was only a sprained ankle. He said, “See this line on the right fibula? “That’s broken.”
I still could not believe it, but at the Lincoln Orthopedic Clinic the next morning the orthopedic doctor said the the same thing — I had a broken leg.
I finally had to surrender to reality. A cast was put on and with that all my summer activities, especially running road races, were gone.
Finally it was September, and the cast came off. I began running again, be it ever so slowly and gently and for only short, short distances.
My mileage continually increased over time. On a run in February the following year, I knew by the time I got home that I would have gone 15 miles. I realized that if I was ever to run a marathon, it would have to be then. Otherwise, I would never, ever do it.
The next day I mailed in my registration. I continued adding mileage to my running for that eventual day. Then on a May day in 1984, at age 46, I was finally able to fulfill my dream: I ran the Lincoln Marathon.
I hope this can be an encouragement to someone and a lesson in how to overcome adversity.
I will ever be indebted to that cat! Oh, did I mention that it was a black cat?