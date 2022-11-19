A letter to the editor in your Sept. 21 edition titled, “Are statues honoring U.S. founding also offensive?,” really made an eye-opening point about the South fighting over states rights to own slaves and the brutality against the Native Americans who were trying to keep their homeland.

The founding fathers determined that the land was free to all and took what they wanted. We had some bad actors involved in the history of this nation, and, in my opinion, we still do. The January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building is an example of bad actors.