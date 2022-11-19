...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: If Confederates not traitors, Benedict Arnold's not either
A letter to the editor in your Sept. 21 edition titled, “Are statues honoring U.S. founding also offensive?,” really made an eye-opening point about the South fighting over states rights to own slaves and the brutality against the Native Americans who were trying to keep their homeland.
The founding fathers determined that the land was free to all and took what they wanted. We had some bad actors involved in the history of this nation, and, in my opinion, we still do. The January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building is an example of bad actors.
One historical bad actor was the infamous military officer of the American Revolutionary War. On Sept. 21, 1780, Benedict Arnold, a Revolutionary War hero, turned his back on his country after a secret meeting with a top British official. He went from hero to traitor. It has been said that one of the reasons that he committed treason is that he hated the Continental Congress. He wanted the colonies to stay under British rule. Treason could happen today!
My thoughts are that Confederate statues represent a time of extreme racism. We can say that the Civil War had nothing to do with slavery but can we truthfully say that it had nothing to do with treason? The Confederacy rebelled against the central government of America and elected its own president after seceding from the Union.
This was way more than a peaceful protest — this was treason.
Is it any different from Benedict Arnold’s actions? If not, then doesn’t he deserve multiple statues in public places also?
Is treason still a crime? If former President Obama stole and sold top-secret documents to Russia, would that not be treason, and would it not be fair to say his portrait should be removed from public display at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.?
The bottom line cause of the Civil War was that the American government was trying to take away the prosperous social and financial status the South had found in cheap labor by owning slaves. If you want to honor the Confederate dead, honor them on private property. Everyone has the right to honor their dead but there is a time and place.