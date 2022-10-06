I can’t even check my ads on my phone without seeing some fundraiser for “45,” also known as Donald Trump.
Didn’t he claim he is so rich that he would work for free as president? That was another lie.
If he’s a billionaire, he should do like other billionaires and support himself. He should stop fleecing these poor people who have been brainwashed by right-wing conservative pastors, white supremacists, and Fox News.
And this Trump-appointed judge who knows nothing about the handling of classified materials is giving the former president as much biased assistance as she can. The rush to appoint Trump’s federal judges has tentatively paid off.
One problem though — every judge who stands for American democracy sees her rulings as being pro-Trump and less faithful to the rule of law. She was appointed to the federal bench by Trump after he had lost the election.
For you election deniers who keep walking around aimlessly stating that Trump won the election, knock it off. Trump filed more than 60 lawsuits claiming election fraud, and all but one was tossed out due to lack of evidence. Even the Trump-friendly U.S. Supreme Court tossed out cases.
But witnessing Trump’s delusional supporters online, I can definitely see why he makes such outlandish statements. Unfortunately for Trump, some of his supporters are tired of his lies and have left the cult.
The stunts by Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida are similar to the stunts pulled by segregationists in the 1960s. They, too, bused Southern minorities to prominent white neighborhoods in the north in hope of creating chaos for Democrats in government. It’s amazing how things that supposedly changed always seem the same.
You can’t walk around hating people because of skin color but claim you love Jesus, who was from the Middle East.
Trump did more harm than good during his presidency — he really taught Americans how to hate again.
DALLAS E. FORD
Rocky Mount
