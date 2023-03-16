...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Letter: If we can't put evidence above beliefs, we're in trouble
Who do you trust? I’m not thinking of political leaders. I’m referring to people.
What matters is whether they put their beliefs above evidence. Do they put tribe above truth? If they are unwilling to look at, or hear, evidence, then the answer is beware.
We all choose what we believe. But if we are unwilling to put evidence above ourselves, we can’t even trust ourselves.
We’re all tempted to do it. You know who I am talking about because we are related to them. They are our friends and neighbors. They are nice people.
All propagandists know if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it. We witness today the ease of spreading lies. Millions believe the last presidential election was stolen based on allegations without evidence.
Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister, once said: “The more absurd the lie, the more people will believe it.” Q-Anon conspiracy anyone?
Voltaire wrote during the reign of terror following the French Revolution over 200 years ago: “If you can get people to believe absurdities, you can get them to commit atrocities.” Remember Jan. 6th. Times may have changed. People haven’t.
If you have been following the evidence, you know the former president knew he lost the 2020 election while he was (and still is) telling people he didn’t. He knows his audience. He actually has two: Those who believe what he says because they need to be lied to; and those who don’t care if it’s true because they want power.