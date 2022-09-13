For the president of the United States to use two U.S. Marines as props during a 25-minute partisan political speech is downright disgraceful and, may I say, authoritarian. That’s what Joe Biden did last week in Philadelphia in his “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” speech.
His speech shows that he and his administration are either detached from reality, so desperate to remain in power they are willing to split America apart.
The speech’s rhetoric basically drew a line in the sand, declaring it’s “us versus them.” Biden tried to bring out the greatest fears through demonizing his political foes by suggesting they want to destroy everything good about our nation.
We believe the exact same thing about him and his vile cohorts. They have stated they want to transform our nation. They are attempting to do so by eradicating our founding principles, our values and our way of life.
His speech was not about labeling a few thousand who unlawfully and moronically trespassed on the grounds of the Capitol as enemies of the state. Nor was it calling out a fringe group of white nationalists. His intention was to label millions of us who believe in America First policies as enemies — and all for political gain.
I am a common American. Am I an enemy of the state? Do I live in a shadow of lies? Am I extreme? Are my family and many of my neighbors? Are the large majority of the business owners I meet each day on business? Are many of the people I meet at restaurants and bars?
Am I an enemy of the state because I want a smaller federal government and reduced spending? Because I support the 2nd amendment? Because I don’t want my voice censured? Because I want the border to be secured? Because I want criminals in jail? Because I don’t want deadly drugs entering the country? Because I believe in liberty and personal responsibility? Because I don’t want government intruding into my life?
Biden’s speech was threatening to our republic. He and his party are in the majority but they have gone to great lengths to silence, persecute and vilify the minority.
It is ironic that Biden chose Independence Hall, the birthplace of democracy in our country, for the backdrop of the speech. It was home to fiery and spirited debate. However it seems Biden wants to silence the debate, silence the lovers of liberty.
So it appears America is nearing a crossroads. It can’t be tugged and pulled in two very diverse paths continuously. We can lead ourselves into the future for the goal of liberty and prosperity as we have for over 200 years. Or we can allow the government to lead us into the future in furtherance of its obsession for power and greed.
These are two distinct paths with two very different outcomes. Joe Biden wasn’t kidding when he said it’s a “Battle for the Soul of the Nation.”