...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Letter: Incentives needed to prevent clear cuts of hardwood forests
This year may be the coolest summer we ever see again. The ugly truth of climate change has arrived with a vengeance.
One of our greatest tools to fend off future natural disasters is our hardwood forests. Forests are oxygen providers. They are also carbon sequestration sinks. They play a significant role in our resiliency and nature’s ability to prevent larger and more deadly disasters.
Yet Enviva, a corporation headquartered in Maryland with five plants in eastern North Carolina, is clear-cutting tens of thousands of acres here.
And for what? Their sole purpose is to create millions of tons of wood pellets from our American forests to be burned in European countries for a falsely implied “green” solution to create electricity. I can’t think of anything more un-American than destroying our hardwood forests to be sold overseas to be burned.
These cuts take place on private land. There are very few restrictions that can be applied to landowners in North Carolina, wetlands or otherwise. Much of this land is held by absentee owners. It’s been handed down through generations of ownership.
Our part of the world, eastern North Carolina, is often forgotten in Raleigh; but a viable solution is for the state is to provide incentives not to clear cut these hardwood forests. Not only do hardwood forests play an important role in climate resiliency, these beautiful hardwood stands are of one North Carolina’s greatest natural resources.
Tell your state representative to provide incentives to save our hardwood forests.