Many are suddenly urging the president to invoke the 14th Amendment to avoid negotiating with conservatives over raising the debt ceiling. I do think the 14th Amendment is very important here. But my reasons are very different than from those who are encouraging this path for the president.

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment states, “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, shall not be in question.” What does this statement mean? At some point, the amount of debt must be questioned because we live in reality. The government does not have an endless supply of money to which there are no consequences.