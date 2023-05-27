Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain for the afternoon hours. High 67F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain. Low 61F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Letter: Invoking 14th Amendment — but not why Dems want to
Many are suddenly urging the president to invoke the 14th Amendment to avoid negotiating with conservatives over raising the debt ceiling. I do think the 14th Amendment is very important here. But my reasons are very different than from those who are encouraging this path for the president.
Section 4 of the 14th Amendment states, “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, shall not be in question.” What does this statement mean? At some point, the amount of debt must be questioned because we live in reality. The government does not have an endless supply of money to which there are no consequences.