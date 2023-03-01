For the second year in a row, the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina is celebrating International Women’s Day by hosting a wine-tasting event. This year’s event will be Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2 Souls Wine Bar in Elizabeth City.
The event, which will feature a tasting of wines from vineyards owned or operated by women, is sold out, so the League greatly appreciates the community’s support.
International Women’s Day provides a key moment to recognize women’s achievements and elevate their status within the workplace and community. First held in 1911, International Women’s Day is a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world.
This celebration of International Women’s Day supports the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina’s nonpartisan goals of encouraging informed and active participation in government, working to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influencing public policy through education and advocacy.
Tuesday’s event will be a celebration of the power of women to create a more perfect democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate in our democracy and exercise their right to vote.
SUE ENGELHARDT
Hertford
Editor’s note: The author is the president of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina.