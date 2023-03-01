For the second year in a row, the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina is celebrating International Women’s Day by hosting a wine-tasting event. This year’s event will be Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2 Souls Wine Bar in Elizabeth City.

The event, which will feature a tasting of wines from vineyards owned or operated by women, is sold out, so the League greatly appreciates the community’s support.