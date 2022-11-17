...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The midterm elections are now history and Donald Trump and the Republicans were the big losers.
So what happened? One thing that did not happen was a “red wave.” In fact, there wasn’t even a “red ripple.” Fourteen of Trump's picks for elective office lost their individual races. That in itself should say something to Republicans.
Then Trump was asked by conservatives to hold off making his big announcement that he is running for president in 2024 until after the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff on Dec. 6 — as going through with it before then could hurt Republican Herschel Walker’s chances of taking the state's open Senate seat.
Did Trump do what was advised? Absolutely not. Trump’s ego wouldn’t allow him to delay the big announcement. It’s interesting that even hardcore Trump supporters from 2016 are beginning to distance themselves from the former president.
Four major things hurt Republicans in the midterm elections: January 6th, MAGA, election denial and abortion. Regardless of what Republicans want to believe, conservative analysts say the first three — January 6th, MAGA and election denial — are on the Republicans. Regarding abortion, there is nothing either party could have done to stop that since it was a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
The Democrats outperformed Republicans because the country is tired of extreme positions on the right as well as on the left — and by that I mean AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and "The Squad." The Democrats putting democracy on the ballot the last weeks before the election and having Joe Biden speak, even though Biden didn’t have a clue what he was saying, was absolute genius. Accept it or not, those speeches made a difference in the outcome of the midterms, especially for Democrats.
Let’s face it, Biden will go down in history as one of the worst presidents this country has ever seen. He’s the laughing stock of the Democratic party but he’ll still run again in 2024.
Then take a look at John Fetterman, U.S. senator-elect from Pennsylvania. How could any sane individual vote for this guy? He has "auditory processing issues" following a stroke and the Senate will have to install 8-foot monitors in its chamber just so he can process questions to him. But voters still supported him because his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, was one of the 14 backed by Trump who lost their election bids.
The Republican Party needs a new standard bearer, and it has one in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who by the way, was the only Republican winner in the midterms. Trump is scared to death of this guy and his victory in Florida. Republicans carrying Miami/Dade County, which is majority Hispanic, in the midterm election should scare the daylights out of even the Democrats.
In order for Republicans to be victorious in general elections going forward, they will have get down and dirty just like the Democrats. Republicans better wake up or 2024 will be a repeat of 2022 but only worse!