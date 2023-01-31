...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/2 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
north winds 15 to 25 knots and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog...locally dense...will persist until mid morning.
Fog will generally reduce visibilities to 1/2 mile...with local
visibilities one quarter of a mile or less. The fog is expected to
lift by 9 am.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds...use low beam headlights
only...and watch for children at school bus stops.
Letter: Keep Edenton's Confederate monument where it is
I was born and raised in Edenton and I remember as a young child going downtown to the “green” in front of the Chowan County Courthouse on East King Street.
The green was sloped and had two long sidewalks that criss-crossed in the middle. History has it that a Victorian fountain was in the center but I remember a sundial sat where the sidewalks crossed each other.
The Confederate monument was erected on the green at the northern end in 1904 as a memorial to the county’s Confederate dead. There was never any controversy about the monument before that as far as I know.
The monument was moved to its current location in 1961 when the powers-that-be decided to re-design the green and terrace it as it is today.
The courthouse and green became a collective memorial to Edenton’s past, as noted in Thomas Butchko’s “Edenton: An Architectural Portrait.” This includes the courthouse, green, Edenton Tea Pot, the placement in 1932 of a marble monument to Joseph Hewes — the signer of the Declaration of Independence — and the three Revolutionary cannon on the waterfront.
I have no problem with where the Confederate Monument is today. I like it right where it is. Besides, the alternatives for relocating it are ridiculous. Placing it in back of a cemetery where no one can see it is ludicrous, and Hayes Plantation is too far out of the town’s Historical District.
The Confederate Monument should remain in the Downtown Historic District. If it can’t stay where it is now, then my suggestion is: move it back to its original location in front of the historic courthouse on the green where people visiting Edenton will be able to view or walk to and read the inscriptions on it base and view the other memorials located around the green.