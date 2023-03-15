By all accounts the second annual Coast Guard Marathon held on March 4-5 was another success. Now it’s on to next year’s race.

Before the start of Saturday’s marathon and half marathon races, Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers welcomed the runners and visitors to Elizabeth City and wished them well. He also said he hoped they were having an enjoyable stay while here. The race emcee interjected that the mayor ran the 5K (3.1-mile) race the night before.