...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Letter: Lack of turn lane makes accessing, exiting Ranchland dangerous
With all the new homes that have been built here and the super-heavy traffic on N.C. Highway 168 now even heavier than before, it’s impossible to pull out of or into the Ranchland housing subdivision in Moyock without risking a major accident.
Traffic is flowing fast at more than 70 mph and most drivers on NC 168 are not really paying attention. Turning into Ranchland now puts a driver at risk of having their car slammed in the rear by someone who is speeding and not paying attention. You also have to come to an almost complete stop to make the turn over the railroad tracks into Ranchland.
We have been denied a turn lane or stoplight for many years now. Yet, the residents of the new Fost development get a turn lane into their housing project. This lack of a turn lane/stoplight is an extremely dangerous situation for all drivers on N.C. 168.
Can you publicize this so we can get something done so that residents of Ranchland won’t get killed coming and going from their homes?