With all the new homes that have been built here and the super-heavy traffic on N.C. Highway 168 now even heavier than before, it’s impossible to pull out of or into the Ranchland housing subdivision in Moyock without risking a major accident.

Traffic is flowing fast at more than 70 mph and most drivers on NC 168 are not really paying attention. Turning into Ranchland now puts a driver at risk of having their car slammed in the rear by someone who is speeding and not paying attention. You also have to come to an almost complete stop to make the turn over the railroad tracks into Ranchland.