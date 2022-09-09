“My body, my choice.” Except for when it comes to the COVID vaccine, right Democrats? Now these same people are saying, “My student loans, your payment.” If your degree doesn’t matter enough for you to pay it off, why should it matter to me? Will the free giveaways Democrats love so much in their pandering ways to buy votes ever end? They’re doing this all on the backs of the hard-working American people.

The political right and left view America very differently. The right views America as Lincoln did, the last best hope of Earth, doing more good for more people in other countries than any society in history.