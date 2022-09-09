“My body, my choice.” Except for when it comes to the COVID vaccine, right Democrats? Now these same people are saying, “My student loans, your payment.” If your degree doesn’t matter enough for you to pay it off, why should it matter to me? Will the free giveaways Democrats love so much in their pandering ways to buy votes ever end? They’re doing this all on the backs of the hard-working American people.
The political right and left view America very differently. The right views America as Lincoln did, the last best hope of Earth, doing more good for more people in other countries than any society in history.
The left sees America as a very flawed country, morally no better than many, and morally inferior to many. The left also thinks America was founded by rich white males who were intent on protecting their race, their land and their wealth. They think America was and remains a sexist, racist, xenophobic and intolerant country. For the left, the moral flaws of America are enormous and never ending, but all the good done here and abroad are minimized or ignored.
Without America, people around the world would suffer from far more tyranny, enslavement and genocide. Look at the countries where American troops have remained long after combat ceased. Germany, Japan and South Korea have prospered economically and morally.
Countries that we have abandoned such as Vietnam, Iraq and thanks to Biden, Afghanistan, have experienced mass murder, mass rape, genocide and many other horrors. The left, however, still views nearly all of America’s wars as expressions of superpower imperialism. What nonsense.
Days before the 2008 election, Barack Obama stated, “We are five days from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” The left wants to fundamentally change America. The right doesn’t. The right wants to conserve America’s greatness and improve it where needed.
If America is “fundamentally changed” as the left wants, it will not become better than other nations, it will become just like or worse than other nations. What side are you on?