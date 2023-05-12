Letter: Lifting debt ceiling not insolvable: just pay the bill May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A simple, correct solution:The debt ceiling is not negotiable.Pay the bill in full.Problem solved.ALBERT DELGARBINOShiloh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest eEditionThe Daily Advance Get The App! Daily Advance Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Online Poll Are you mostly optimistic or pessimistic about the future? You voted: Completely pessimistic Mostly pessimistic Neutral Mostly optimistic Completely optimistic Vote View Results Back