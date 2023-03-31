Please allow me to say some words about the March 24th passing of former Elizabeth City State University coach and longtime faculty and staff member Thurlis J. Little Jr.

Adding up his years as first a student and then a staff member, Little’s career at Elizabeth City State spanned over 40 years. Arriving in 1961, the big but gentle man they called “Moose” was an elite center for the football team, becoming a co-captain in 1963 and then an All-American in 1965. After his college career he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys.