...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon
to 9 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday
morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Letter: Little remembered as teacher, mentor, justice seeker
Please allow me to say some words about the March 24th passing of former Elizabeth City State University coach and longtime faculty and staff member Thurlis J. Little Jr.
Adding up his years as first a student and then a staff member, Little’s career at Elizabeth City State spanned over 40 years. Arriving in 1961, the big but gentle man they called “Moose” was an elite center for the football team, becoming a co-captain in 1963 and then an All-American in 1965. After his college career he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition, he participated in the non-violent demonstrations organized by Elizabeth City State College students in fall 1963 in order to desegregate downtown Elizabeth City. As he told a Daily Advance reporter in 2008, he became involved because he wanted to be able “to go into stores, purchase items if I want to, sit at a lunch counter and eat just like anyone else.” Over 200 students were arrested, and some were found guilty in District Court. Their convictions later were overturned by the North Carolina Supreme Court.
After several years teaching and coaching at the high school level, Little joined the physical education staff at ECSU in 1973. Until his retirement, he served as coach, administrator and faculty member who taught, among other courses, swimming, badminton and archery.
Little also coached the Viking wrestling team, winning several CIAA Coach of the Year awards.
In the 1980s he served six years as ECSU head football coach; three of his Viking players went on to play in the NFL.
A longtime assistant athletic director, Little was appointed head athletic director in 2007. During his five years in that position the Viking football team became an elite program that was nationally ranked.
His involvement in ECSU athletics continued after his retirement, as he and his spouse established the Thurlis and Brenda Little Award, which is given each year to the team’s top football offensive lineman.
During his career Little was praised as both a teacher and mentor, becoming a father figure to many young men who needed one in their lives. Now in death he deserves recognition for his selfless devotion toward serving our youth by exemplifying character and commitment.
Rest in peace, Coach.
GLEN BOWMAN
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a professor of history at Elizabeth City State University.