...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: Man up for women: Support abortion rights this fall
Men, especially young men, need to speak out and vote for a woman’s right to a safe, legal abortion.
Quick story: When I was in graduate school in New York City, a 19-year-old buddy and his girlfriend came for a visit — and a secret abortion. Abortions were illegal in their home state in 1967, as well as in New York, but a stealthy network of doctors and health professionals in New York City made it an underground mecca for a safe procedure. Still, they were both terrified about the possible medical consequences and risk of getting caught.
My buddy was in the Army, on his way to Vietnam before being drafted. He told me he wasn’t ready to be drafted into the responsibilities of fatherhood. So he took action and helped his girlfriend commit a crime.
Today, a man should be as worried as a woman about an unwanted pregnancy. It’s time to Man Up for Women. Tell your buddies to vote for candidates who will protect a woman’s access to a legal abortion.