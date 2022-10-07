Men, especially young men, need to speak out and vote for a woman’s right to a safe, legal abortion.

Quick story: When I was in graduate school in New York City, a 19-year-old buddy and his girlfriend came for a visit — and a secret abortion. Abortions were illegal in their home state in 1967, as well as in New York, but a stealthy network of doctors and health professionals in New York City made it an underground mecca for a safe procedure. Still, they were both terrified about the possible medical consequences and risk of getting caught.